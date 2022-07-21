Atta Mills Family To Exhume Body For Reburial

The Late President John Evans Atta Mills

The raging war of attrition Samuel Atta Mills, brother of late President John Evans Atta Mills and his aide, Samuel Koku Anyidoho is taking a nasty dimension with suggestion that the late president’s remains may be exhumed for reburial.

According to Samuel Atta Mills, the family is considering exhumation of the body from Asomdwee Park if management of the place continues to remain in the hands of Atta Mills Institute, formed by Koku Anyidoho.

According to him, they will do all within their powers to change the burial place of the late President if managing is in the hands of Samuel Koku Anyidoho.

This follows threat by the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho to disallow unauthorized persons from visiting the refurbished Asomdwee Park after the 10th anniversary of the death of the former leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Reacting to the threat, Samuel Atta Mills younger brother of the late president indicated that “President Atta Mills Asomdweehene is buried at Asomdwee Park, it is a national place for any Ghanaian to go there. Now, if an NGO is saying that I am going to prevent some people from coming out there, are we sitting down for an NGO to take possession of a national place?

“It is a national place because Prof. Mills was buried there. So if they are not going to allow us there, then we have to advise ourselves, ask for official permission, take the body out from there and go and bury it somewhere.

“Will you also come there and come and prevent us there?,” Samuel Atta Mills asked.

Earlier, the late President’s brother, who is Member of Parliament (MP) for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo Abrem in the Central region, on Tuesday, July 19 alleged that his late brother tomb had been tempered with.

According to him, the tomb was tempered without the consent of the family but in complicity with Samuel Koku Anyidoho, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atta Mills Institute who was the Presidential Spokesperson when Prof Atta Mills was in power.

Mr Anyidoho, has since refuted the allegations.

Koku Anyidoho replies Sam Atta Mills on the whereabouts of Prof Mills autopsy report.

However, the Coastal Development Authority (CoDA) has denied allegations that the renovation of the Asomdwee Park as per a directive from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led to the tampering of the grave of late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills and the “desecration” of his body.

CoDA on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 also clarified that it liaised with relevant state authorities to embark on the renovation works.

It noted that the redesign and construction of the ICT lab, library and cafeteria, fence wall, concrete shed, restrooms for the security, entrance for VIPs, among others, have been completed.

The Authority, however, said the asphalting of the driveway to the general entrance and landscaping of the general area around the tomb are what is left.

“We wish to state that the grave was not opened and therefore no desecration of the body of the former President, H.E John Evans Atta Mills, has taken place,” a statement issued by Chief Executive Officer Jerry Ahmed Shaib said.

“We therefore assure all well-meaning Ghanaians that the project, which continues to be a top priority for CoDA, is well on schedule and will be handed over to the Office of the President for official commissioning, once completed.”

Sunday, July 24 will mark 10 years since the passing of Prof Atta Mills, who was the third president of the Fourth Republic.

Reports indicates that the park was no longer secure as its security had been left in a sorry state and no longer a secured place at least befitting enough for former leaders worth celebrating.

The condition of the park and the late President’s tomb is nothing to write home about, as some parts of the fencing protecting it have broken down and the area taken over by narcotic drugs users who openly defecate around with the appeal made by CEO of Atta Mills Institute, the place has seen massive renovation.

Professor John Evans Atta Mills previously served as Vice-President from 1997 to 2001 under President Jerry Rawlings, and he stood unsuccessfully in the 2000 and 2004 presidential elections as the candidate of the NDC.

He is the first sitting Ghanaian head of state to die in office and was subsequently laid to rest at the Asomdwee Park.

By Vincent Kubi