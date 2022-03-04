Atuguba’s Coup Prediction, An Attack On Our Democracy – Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has described the coup comment made by the Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Ghana, Professor Raymond Atuguba as an attack on the country’s democracy.

Last Monday, the former aide to John Dramani Mahama, former President stated that Ghana is currently a fertile place for coup due to the nation’s current economic condition.

“We do not want coup in this country but if we do not act quickly we may have one in our hands. There is one thing to do now, prevent coup in Ghana since the climate and the environment, national and immediate international, are conducive for one. We must compel the government to acknowledge the current economic mess, they mostly, and previous governments, to a larger extent.

“Ghana’s economic problems started before Covid-19. On balance, Covid-19 was a good thing for Africa and Ghana.” Professor Raymond Atuguba added.

Responding to the remarks by the Professor, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah mentioned that Atuguba’s comments are disappointing because, despite Covid-19, Ghana’s current economic status is far better than the days of yesteryear when there was no global pandemic.

“Even if they were worse, the Constitution provides legitimate means for advocating for and executing a change. For respected persons to be purporting that such conditions legitimise coups is a terrible attack on our democracy itself and should not be condoned,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told Press men.

BY Vincent Kubi