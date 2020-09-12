Avoid Tribal Politics- Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo Addo has admonished his fellow contestants in the 2020 election to avoid politics of ethnicity and tribalism which when dwelt on could potentially send the country back to destruction.

The President gave the admonition yesterday when he granted interview to Service Radio 104 .9 FM in Sunyani on the second day of his Bono Regional tour.

The President touched on many issues affecting the country including the banking sector collapse, ethnicity during election period, Ghana Beyond Aid, the private sector, among others.

He said heightening tribal sentiments to score political points during election period could only plunge the country into chaos, saying what is needed rather is to dwell on policies and programmes that could develop the country and make the people happy.

“Since the country attained independence in 1957, it has not mattered whether one is a Bono, Dagomba, Voltarian or from any part of the country; we are all one people,” the President noted and wondered what benefits tribalism would bring to Ghanaians.

“On the contrary, what is needed is what a candidate can do to benefit all Ghanaians in every part of the country,” he stressed.

Election Assurance

Earlier, the President gave an assurance that he would do everything possible to ensure that the December general election passes peacefully, affirming that “Ghanaians will vote in freedom, peace and security.”

He said it would not be under his tenure that Ghana would see any strife, adding that “there are wholehearted efforts that are going to be made by my government and me to ensure the peace and stability of the nation as we enter the last three months of the electioneering campaign.”

Addressing Bono Regional House of Chiefs in Sunyani on Thursday, the President said “Ghana has rightly earned a reputation as the pacesetter in democratic governance on the continent, a reputation I am determined to uphold, and, indeed, enhance prior to, during and after the December 7 elections.”

He called for continuous collaboration between the government and the traditional authorities to ensure accelerated development of the country, saying “we all have to work together to create the environment that will allow the Ghanaian people to make their decisions on December 7 in freedom, peace and security. It is their right.”

Indispensable Role

He acknowledged the ‘indispensable’ role played by traditional leaders in the development of the country and told them about what the NPP government had been doing to make the chieftaincy institution better since he assumed office in 2017.

He said the NPP government had increased the quarterly budgetary support to the traditional councils and houses of chiefs by 100 per cent and a GH¢3.5 million support for the completion of the new headquarters office complex of the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi had been provided.

“The Ministry of Chieftaincy, in collaboration with the National House of Chiefs, has also begun the process of digitizing records of the National House of Chiefs, particularly records in the National Register of Chiefs,” he said, adding that “government, through the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has arranged to provide the funds that will increase the number of sittings of Judicial Committees of regional houses to hasten the adjudication of pending issues, in order to bring closure to many outstanding disputes that continue to generate tension.”

“The Chieftaincy Ministry has also instituted a programme to have courses in chieftaincy development, comprising lectures, seminars and other activities aimed at building the capacity of chiefs and all persons with interests in the chieftaincy institution. I applaud this initiative,” he added.

817 Projects

President Akufo-Addo also gave an account of the principal activities being undertaken by his government in the Bono Region, saying “there are 817 projects being executed in the region, with 418 completed, and the remaining 399 ongoing. Out of the 418 completed projects, 133 are in the educational sector, 43 in the health sector, 23 in the roads sector and 128 in the water and sanitation sector.”

He said that as part of the government’s Agenda 111, which sought to build hospitals in all districts that do not have one, “we are starting hospitals in Sunyani West, Berekum West and Dormaa. The hospitals will have a 100-bed capacity, fully equipped and with appropriate accommodation for medical personnel i.e. doctors and staff.”

4More4Nana

He said “with four more for Nana and the NPP, we will do even more for you,” and also added that regarding the newly created houses of chiefs, “six new office complexes and bungalows will be provided for the six new regional houses of chiefs.”

“Additionally, as I have said we will strive to give to the institution the requisite support to resolve chieftaincy matters and carry out research in the many areas of relevance to curb chieftaincy-related conflicts,” he added.

Sod-Cutting

The President also cut the sod for the construction of a modern Accident and Emergency Complex at the Dormaa Hospital in the Dormaa Central Constituency of the Bono Region.

The project is being funded by a €140 million facility secured by the government, not only for the construction of the centre but also for the construction of a new hospital in Tema, the reconstruction of the central medical stores, and the construction of a new 100-bed district hospital at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region, whose sod was cut by the President on Wednesday.

Upon completion, the new 45-bed Accident and Emergency Centre will have a 12-bed Triage; 33-bed ward; surgical suite to include a main theatre, a procedure room and a recovery room; imaging services to include X-ray and Fluoroscopy; laboratory; and plaster room and a laboratory.

Major Facelift

“I am reliably informed by the Minister for Health that the entire Dormaa Hospital is in need of a major facelift apart from what is being done today. You can be assured that the minister will work to complete in due time what is being started today,” he said.

“I am very hopeful that by the grace of God we are on the threshold of something remarkable in Ghana, and hopefully with four more for Nana and the NPP, I expect that all of us, gathered here, will be present again God-willing for the commissioning of this project once it is completed,” the President added.

Dormaa Appreciation

The President expressed his appreciation to the chiefs and people of Dormaa for their strong support to his government, saying, “One of your own, your excellent Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, is the Minister for Health, who has conducted himself with great credit in the office, especially during this difficult period of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“He has been a true pillar of my government, and I am happy that under his watch as Health Minister, Dormaa Hospital is being fitted with this centre,” he added.

From Daniel Yao Dayee, Sunsyani