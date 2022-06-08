Awal Mohammed Eyes NPP Nasara Post

Awal Mohammed

The Head of Public Relations for the Youth Employment Agency, Awal Mohammed has picked the nomination papers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to contest for the Nasara Coordinator position.

According to him, he will deliver the Zongo votes to the NPP through the creativity of the idea, dynamism, commitment, and dedication when given the nod.

He explained that the Nasara wing of the Party was formed to galvanize the support base of the UP Tradition, which historically included the Zongos through prominent political groupings, and that over the years the Party had made significant inroads into the Zongo communities with the help of the wing.

Awal Mohammed who is a registered voter in the Asawase constituency of the Ashanti region added that despite some significant social interventions and development initiatives by the Party, the Zongos were still far away from returning the favor extended in terms of votes for the Party and said his leadership would fill that gap.

He further noted that he was the right candidate for the position, saying Zongos were fast expanding into cosmopolitan areas within themselves, and as such in choosing leaders it was important to elect dynamic persons who understood the developments and their implications on the electoral fortunes of the Party.

He noted that his outfit when given the nod will work hard and secure more than 30 percent of votes for the NPP in the communities, which will make it difficult for the opposition to win.

Awal Mohammed holds a first degree in Political Science and history and Masters in Communications studies where he majored in Public Relations at the University of Education, Winneba, and Ghana Institute of Journalism respectively.

He served as the SRC President during his first degree at the University of Education Winneba Main Campus, where he was the Unified President for all the campuses that is Winneba, Kumasi, Ajumako, and Mampong.

He started communications for the party as a member of the Ashanti Regional communications team and is now a member of the National Communications team of the party.

He is one of the few communicators of the party who use three languages to communicate at the national level; Hausa, Twi, and English.

– BY Daniel Bampoe