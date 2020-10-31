Bantama: Massive turnouts at Asenso Boakye’s ‘The Big Walk’

Massive crowd trooped in to walk with the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Bantama constituency in the Ashanti Region, Francis Asenso Boakye on Saturday morning.

The event dubbed “The Big Walk” pulled not only NPP supporters but residents at Bantama who are desirous to cast their vote for the former Deputy Chief of Staff in the 2020 December polls.

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is at the event to Grace the occasion and also to implore residents of Bantama to vote massively for Asenso Boakye and President Akufo-Addo in the forthcoming general elections.

Also gracing the event are Hon. Cecilia Abena Depaah; former MP for Bantama and Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Freddy Blay; the National Chairman of the NPP, Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng; Minister for Trade and Industry, Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman; Akwasi Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful; Minister for Communications and MP for Agblekuma West, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong; MP for Assin Central; Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Minister for Education and MP for Manhyia South; Hon. Joe Ghartey; Minister for Railway Development and MP for Essikado-Ketan and host of others.

Asante Kotoko legendary players Prince Opoku Polley and Sarfo Gyamfi who are all natives of Bantama have joined to walk with Asenso Boakye.