Bataabi Church Death Toll Hits 20

TWENTY persons have so far been confirmed dead while 28 others have been rescued from the collapsed church building at Akyem Bataabi near Akyem-Oda in the Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern Region.

The 20 persons – 10 women and Ten men – have been deposited at the Akyem – Oda Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

Six persons have been discharged from the Akyem – Oda Hospital, while two people are currently in critical conditions receiving treatment.

The NADMO rescue team are in a dilemma on the exact number of trapped people as they believe more victims are expected to be recovered in the coming days.

The six-storey building which was started in 1992 collapsed on Tuesday afternoon when Church members about 60 were resting in the church building after fasting and prayers. They heard portions of the building coming down.

Some of the members as gathered started running away and managed to escape but others were not lucky and got trapped.

Prophet Akoa Isaac who is currently assisting Police Investigation told the Police in his statement that he was sick and lying in his residence on the same compound of the Church when he heard the collapsing of the church building.

According to him, he was told that about 56 worshippers were in and around the building fasting and praying when the incident happened.

The Akyem – Oda Police who visited the scene, gathered that 35 of the worshippers were seen traumatized while a 60-year-old woman identified as Afia Tamakloe, lying dead.

The rest were trapped under the rubble.

The Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour when heard the information led a joint rescue team made up of officials of the National Disaster Management Organization, NADMO, Ghana National Fire Service, Police, Ambulance Service, BNI, National Security, Military to the scene.

Early Thursday morning, the National NADMO Boss, Eric Nana Agyemang together with Henry Quartey, MP and Deputy Minister for National Security, Lt Gen.Obed Akwa, Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Thomas Oppong Peprah, Army Commander and the Member of Parliament for the area, George Kwame Aboagye stormed the scene to access the situation on the grounds to ascertain at first hand the extent of the disaster and coordinate the role of NADMO.

Already, a military helicopter from the Ghana Air Force has also brought in sniff dogs to help complement the efforts of personnel from the 48 Engineers Regiment, NADMO, Fire Service, Ambulance Service the Ghana Police Service in the rescuing operations at the site.

The Rescue team on Wednesday managed to retrieve 13 victims out of which 6 -all females were dead, one in critical condition while 6 victims namely Adu Godfred,21, Erasmus Larner, 25, Elizabeth Toot,18, Bridget Birorey, 59, Jonas Larner, 45, and Charity Addison, 38 have been treated and discharged by the Oda Government Hospital.

President

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has expressed his condolence to the families of the victims of the Akyem Batabi church collapse.

On his Twitter handle, the President said “on behalf of Government and the people of Ghana, I send my deepest condolences to the families of the 15 persons who lost their lives tragically in the church building that collapsed at Akim Batabi near Oda. I wish the 8 injured persons speedy recovery, ”.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem – Bataabi