Bawumia Commissioned Achiase District Hospital

In a milestone moment for Ghana’s healthcare sector, the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has commissioned the Achiase District Hospital, marking a significant achievement for the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

Aside from that the Vice President also Commissioned a new Assembly Administration Block for the Achiase District as part of his campaign tour in the Eastern Region on Tuesday.

This state-of-the-art facility is one of the 40 hospitals and healthcare facilities initiated and completed by the current administration, cementing their commitment to improving Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure.

The Achiase District Hospital located in the Region is a testament to the government’s vision of providing quality healthcare to all Ghanaians, regardless of their geographical location.

The facility will serve the people of Achiase and surrounding communities, providing access to essential medical services and saving lives.

The commissioning of this hospital is a culmination of the government’s efforts to address the healthcare challenges faced by Ghanaians.

In 2017, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government inherited a healthcare system plagued by inadequate infrastructure, a shortage of medical personnel, and limited access to healthcare services.

However, through their tireless efforts, they have turned the tide, and Ghana’s healthcare sector is now witnessing unprecedented growth and development.

The Achiase District Hospital is equipped with modern medical equipment, staffed by trained healthcare professionals, and designed to provide comprehensive medical services, including emergency care, maternal healthcare, and diagnostic services.

– BY Daniel Bampoe