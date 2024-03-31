Bawumia, NPP Rock Kwahu With Mega Walk

Thousands of Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), together with their flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the National Executive on Saturday, March 30, 2024, flooded the principal streets of Bepong to Mpreaso in the Kwahu enclave to embark on a unity walk as part of the Kwahu Easter celebrations.

The Mega Unity walk organized by NPP and themed ‘’Let’s Arise and Build Ghana Together through Unity Walk, was a joyous moment for the NPP members to walk together to rekindle the spirit of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The Vice President, Dr. Bawumia was joined by former presidential aspirants, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, National Chairman; Stephen Ntim, General Secretary; Justin Koduah Frimpong, National Women’s Organiser; Kate Gyamfua and National Organiser; Henry Nana Boakye aka Nana B as well as the 33 Parliamentary candidates in the region.

The party members held placards with inscriptions such as “It is possible to break the 8”, “Unity is key”, “One constituency, One ambulance”, “Teacher trainees allowance paid”, “I am for Dr Bawumia because of the universal or code payment system”, “NPP is the best party” among others.

Scores of NPP loyalists clad in the party’s colors and paraphernalia danced to blazing brass band and ‘gyama songs’ as the procession passed through the streets of Kwahu Bepong and ended at Mpraeso.

The NPP flagbearer, Dr Bawumia who was full of confidence about winning the upcoming December 7 polls told the party supporters that the NPP government in the last seven years had performed better than the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and that it was possible to break the 8.

According to him, some of the areas the NPP government has performed better include job creation, agricultural growth, industrial growth, roads, railways, airports, trade balance, gross international reserves, hospitals, and schools, among others.

Dr. Bawumia explained that all these were a clear indication that the NPP government had worked very hard to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people and that Ghanaians would support the party to continue the good works for mother Ghana.

Dr Bawumia added that if elected president at this year’s general elections, he would train one million youth in ICT especially in the area of software development as well as support small-scale miners through the minerals development bank with money to do their mining business without any hindrance.

Dr. Bawumia urged the party members to embark on aggressive campaign strategies of moving from door to door and window to window to preach the achievements of his government to the electorate, saying that is a sure possible way of breaking the 8.

Dr Bawumia highlighted the difference between his approach and that of his competitor, John Mahama, stating that he will not take a honeymoon period after being elected, as he plans to run for office again in 2028.

He urged the attendees to campaign vigorously, emphasizing the importance of going door-to-door and house-to-house to share the NPP’s achievements with the electorate.

“Unlike Mahama, he wants a honeymoon after being elected, he won’t come back again so he won’t mind you. As for me, I’ll come back in 2028 so I will ensure I do my best for you all. So everyone must campaign very well as stated earlier. Today, we are going door to door, house to house to campaign to bring victory. It is possible, we are going to break the eight.”

On his part, the National Chairman of NPP, Stephen Ntim who described the 2024 general elections as crucial called on party members to bury their differences and forge ahead in unity to win the December 7 polls.

According to him, the NPP could only succeed at the polls if all the rank and file of the party understood each other and forgave one another.

The General Secretary of the party, Justin Koduah Frimpong who told party supporters that the NPP was battle-ready for the 2024 general elections emphasised that the party would be victorious at the December 7 polls.

He said comparing the two presidential candidates–NPP’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and NDC’s John Dramani Mahama, Dr. Bawumia had the chance to rule for eight years while Mr. Mahama would only rule for four years.

Others speakers were Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong; Deputy Minister for Tourism, Mark Okraku-Mantey; Former General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, some Parliamentarians, ministers of state, parliamentary candidates, presidential aspirants, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

-BY Daniel Bampoe