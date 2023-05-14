Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Kicks Off

Beyoncé is back – and has kicked off her Renaissance world tour this week in Stockholm, Sweden.

It’s the singer’s first time on the road since 2016 so, naturally, demand for tickets was sky-high.

Fans who got to see the opening night told BBC Newsbeat it was “the most expensive show and the craziest show I’ve ever been to in my life”.

From lights and love songs to inclusive loos, here’s what you might be able to expect from Queen B’s mega-tour.

The long-awaited 43-date run – which sold out almost immediately – will showcase her Grammy-award-winning Renaissance album.

Demand pushed UK ticket prices to over £2,300, and convinced Tottenham Hotspur to breach its license by adding a second date.

Beyoncé packing out a stadium is no surprise – but fans who travelled to Stockholm said there were plenty at the gig.

