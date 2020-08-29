Black Panther Lead Actor Dies From Cancer

Chadwick Boseman

The lead actor of the ‘Black Panther’ film, Chadwick Boseman, has died.

A statement posted on his Official Twitter handle announcing his death, says he died from cancer at the age of 43.

Boseman was an American actor and had been colon cancer for the last four years.

According to the statement, he passed away Friday, August 28 in his home with his wife and close family members.

While battling cancer which progressed to stage 4, the actor starred in Marvel’s 2018 box office hit Black Panther where he played the revered King T’Challa.

He also recently starred in Spike Lee‘s Da 5 Bloods.

By Melvin Tarlue