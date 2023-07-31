Bnoskka For MUSIGA 1st Vice President

Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr, aka Bnoskka

In his campaign for the position of 1st vice chairman in the upcoming MUSIGA elections, Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr., also known as Bnoskka, a creative arts business and intellectual property consultant, has pledged to create a unified, transparent, and modernised system if elected.

Bnoskka stated that if elected, he will implement laws to safeguard the interests of musicians in his campaign for the 1st vice chairman position in the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) elections scheduled for August 8.

He claimed that his motivation for applying for this post was his desire to work with the union; helping to develop strategic goals that would truly benefit all of the union’s members.

Linking art with business and safeguarding creativity are two of the goals of the creative arts business and intellectual property consultant, who is also a lecturer at the Department of Music Education, School of Creative Arts, University of Education, Winneba.

“It is my vision to raise awareness about intellectual property rights and laws governing the stakeholders and practitioners in the culture and creative industries,” he said.

When elected, he continued, “I would collaborate with key players in the arts, culture, and creative industries for workshops, training sessions, and offer professional consulting services to professional artistes and students, small businesses, and individuals who wish to scale up their craft in order to meet the demands of consumers and investors in the industry.”

However, he pledged to launch a variety of initiatives aimed at ensuring the future of musicians.

Additionally, he will advocate for the implementation of the necessary industry policies and work with policymakers to develop and carry out effective interventions that will help the sector’s commercial operations run more smoothly.

Following his decision to contest the 1st vice chairman position, a number of musicians who have followed his track record in the industry have declared their support for Bnoskka.

They have also called on other musicians to vote for him as the 1st vice president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

By George Clifford Owusu