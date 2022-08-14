BoG Introduces Measures To Arrest Cedi

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is calling for calm as it has instituted measures to deal with the depreciation of the Cedi against the major trading currencies, especially the Dollar.

According to the central bank, it has identified five key reasons for the fall of the local currency.

It mentioned them as “The strength of the US dollar, Investor reaction to Credit Rating Downgrade, Non-Roll over of Maturing Bonds, The sharp rise in crude oil prices and impact on the Oil Bill, Loss of External Financing.”

In a statement issued, BoG said the measures introduced to deal with the depreciation include “Gold Purchase Program to increase foreign exchange reserves; Special Foreign Exchange Auction for the Bulk Distribution Company’s (BDCs) to help with the importation of petroleum products; Bank of Ghana is entering into a cooperation agreement with the mining companies to provide BOG with the opportunity to buy gold as when it becomes available.

“The Bank of Ghana is supporting the banking sector with foreign currency liquidity to help meet demand for external payments. The recently approved USD750,000,000 Afriexim loan facility by Parliament, once disbursed, will boost the foreign exchange position of the country and help restore confidence.

“The Cocoa Loan is expected in the last quarter of the year. This facility will also help provide more foreign currency to help address the cedi depreciation. In the short term, we expect that when the IMF programme is finalized, it will also go a long way to help restore confidence in the economy and drive portfolio flows.”

BoG is optimistic that these measures will increase its foreign exchange reserve position.

By Vincent Kubi