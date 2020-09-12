Bono Region Gets €15m Waste Plant

President Akufo-Addo doing the symbolic sod-cutting of the plant at Wawasua yesterday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the second solid waste recycling plant in the middle part of the country to be built at a cost of 15 million Euros.

The first sod was cut on Wednesday at Fiaso on the banks of the Fia River in the Techiman South municipality of the Bono East Region, and the second one was done yesterday at Wawasua in Sunyani in the Bono Region.

President Akufo-Addo, who is embarking on a tour of the region, performed the sod-cutting ceremony before continuing his tour of the areas.

The scope of the Wawasua facility that is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, in collaboration with waste management giant Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), includes facilities like power distribution unit, compost workshop, e-waste, sorting workshop, office building, dressing room, and restaurant.

The rest are weighing bridge, washing bay, clinic, laboratory and plastic waste recycling.

Sector minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah said currently Ghana produces over 20,000 tons of waste and the construction of waste treatment facilities in the 16 regions of the country would help reduce the amount that remains in “our communities.”

She said the government was doing everything possible to ensure the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on sanitation and added that the government had given the private sector the green light to participate in and address sanitation issues.

“We all know that cleanliness improves sanitation and what we are witnessing today [commissioning of a solid waste treatment plant in the Bono Region] is a great example of government’s partnership with the private sector to develop the country,” she said, adding that the ministry’s partnership with ZGL would help the country attain the President’s vision of making Ghana clean.

Bono Regional Minister Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson said the inclusion of the region in the package to provide waste treatment facilities in the country was refreshing.

“I encourage you all to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP on December 7 to enable us to do more for the good people of this country,” she stressed.

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr. Joseph Siaw-Agyepong, expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for offering his group and their partners the opportunity to be part of his vision of promoting sanitation and development in Ghana.

The Sunyani Dwantoa Hemaa, Nana Aboah Bohemah, who was elated about the project, said the waste plant would further help maintain cleanliness in Sunyani, adding that it would also create employment for the youth.

She, therefore, urged the youth to support the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to do more for them.

Also at the event was the Krontihene of Sunyani, Oboaman Bofotia Boamponsem, who represented the paramount chief of Sunyani.

He used the occasion to appeal to President Akufo-Addo to see to the completion of the plant.

From Daniel Yao Dayee, Wawasua