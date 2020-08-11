Bono Region NPP Candidates Sign Code Of Conduct

Abronye DC

All elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates and their contenders during the party’s primaries in the Bono Region have signed a code of conduct for a roadmap to ensure hard work and unity ahead of the December 2020 elections.

They all signed the document at a reconciliation meeting organized by the Bono Regional NPP Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC.

They were entreated to set aside parochial interests and rather take steps to maximize more votes for both the parliamentary candidates and President Akufo-Addo.

They signed the document in the presence of the various constituency chairmen, MDCEs, Members of Parliament (MPs), regional party executives and the Regional Minister, Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson.

According to Abronye DC, the meeting was aimed at helping the Bono Region retain all seats and also win the only orphan constituency in addition.

The caucus chairman for the MPs in the region and MP for Jaman South and Deputy Aviation Minister, Yaw Maama Afful, commended the Bono Regional Secretariat for the peaceful roadmap ahead of the elections.

Mr. Afful said the move had paved the way for peace amongst the candidates in the region, stressing that wining the upcoming elections would largely depend on determination, hard work and team work.

Speaking on behalf of all defeated candidates in the primaries, Albert Ameyaw, an aspirant for the Wenchi Constituency, pledged their unflinching support for the parliamentary candidates in the region ahead of the 2020 elections and urged their supporters to do same.

From Daniel Y. Dayee, Sunyani