Bryan Acheampong Returns NDC Fire

Bryan Acheampong

Newly appointed Minister for Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, is unfazed with the torrid of attacks from elements of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC following a statement at an NPP health walk on Saturday.

He has however responded to the NDC attacks on him after he indicated that the opposition party will collapse because of lack of policies.

According to him, his reasons for saying the NPP won’t hand over power to the NDC come 2025 are because the current economic interventions by the government had started yielding positive results reflecting the strength of the cedi and the reduction in fuel prices.

He added that “Now with the way things are changing the economy will bounce back again, I am telling you that we are going to come around that curve and we are going to win the 2024 elections hands down.”

He explained that a revived economy would destroy the fortunes of the opposition NDC in the 2024 general elections because it may not have any campaign message for Ghanaians.

After his comments, the members of the NDC took him to the cleaners and lambasted him on social media.

However, in a post on WhatsApp status referring to the NDC, Bryan said “Instead of focusing on what I said and coming up with strategies to help your party with a glint of hope, you are there majoring in minors. Yoo 2024 is just around the corner when you have lost, dont expect power to be handed to you”.

Last Saturday, the former Minister of State in the National Security Ministry when addressing party supporters at Mpraeso-Kwahu after a Health Walk, said that the NPP will do everything possible to remain in power.

Speaking at the mini rally he said “Due to the challenges encountered by the economy in recent times the opposition NDC think they will win power. The NDC was thinking that the election will be held at a period where the economy has been entangled with difficulties but the government will fix the challenges before that”.

Mr. Acheampong added that the NPP has been endowed with the skills and men to stop the NDC from misbehaving or instigating any trouble in the upcoming elections.

“NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares use threats, violence, and foolishness in the 2024 election we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men”.

“It will never happen that we the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remains in government at all cost” he stated, adding that the economy will fully recover by June or July if the government secures the IMF deal”.

BY Daniel Bampoe