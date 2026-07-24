Burkinabe Delegation At Gbewaa Palace

Captain Ibrahim Traore

Burkina Faso President, Captain Ibrahim Traore, has sent a high-powered delegation to the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi to mourn with the Dagbon Kingdom following the passing of the late Ndan Ya Naa Abukari II.

Ouagadougou’s delegation was led by David Kabre, its Ambassador to Ghana.

The Ambassador described Ndan Ya Naa as not only a revered traditional ruler but also a grandfather whose influence and wisdom transcended national borders. He revealed that he had planned to visit the King before his passing, but was informed that the Ya Naa had travelled abroad for medical treatment.

Speaking during the visit, the delegation emphasised the long-standing historical and ancestral ties between the people of Dagbon and the Mossi Kingdom of Burkina Faso, noting that both trace their roots to Naa Gbewaa.

They described the passing of the Overlord as a great loss not only to Dagbon but also to the people of Burkina Faso.

The Mossis of Burkina and Dagombas belong to the Mole-Dagbani genealogical tree, both tracing their roots to a common ancestor.