Businessman Petitions EOCO Over $100,000 Mining Deal

Raymond Archer

A businessman, Michael Benziecie, has petitioned the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) over claims he was defrauded of over $100,000 in a mining deal that went south.

The petitioner, who is a small-scale miner, said he paid the said amount to a mining company based in the Western Region in hopes of securing access to a gold concession, but after making the payments, he was left with nothing but threats and disappointment.

In the petition, Benziecie explained that he had no reason to doubt the arrangement at the time, especially given the involvement of such high-level individuals involved.

Benziecie said he first paid $50,000, then added another $50,000 and a $10,000 “facilitation” fee. But instead of being given access to the site, he claims he was blocked from entering the site by security guards and confronted by others who said they had been promised the same land.

According to sources close to the investigation, EOCO is now digging into financial records, communication logs, and internal documents presented by the petitioner to determine the full extent of the alleged fraud.

For Mr. Benziecie, the fight isn’t over. He says he just wants justice not only for himself but for all small-scale miners who are taken advantage of by people in power.

A Daily Guide Report