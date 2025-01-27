Call Off Strike, PURC Urges CETAG

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has urged the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) to call off its indefinite strike following government’s decision to address their concerns.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs directorate of the PURC indicated that the outstanding issue of migrating the staff of the Colleges of Education onto the University grades structure has been resolved.

It said the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department paid beneficiaries during the January 2025 payment window.

Strike

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) declared an indefinite strike effective Thursday, January 2, 2025, following an Emergency National Council meeting held on Monday, December 30, 2024.

The Association cited government’s failure to address longstanding grievances despite multiple engagements and arbitration awards.

CETAG in a statement expressed frustration over the government’s continued violation of signed agreements and delays in implementing arbitration awards issued by the National Labour Commission (NLC).

Issues Resolved

But the PURC in a statement indicated that the issue has been resolved and subsequently urged the Association to call off its strike.

The statement said the PURC understands the concerns that led to this strike, and appreciates the efforts of CETAG in advocating for the welfare of its members.

It pointed out that following the National Labour Commission’s directive, the government constituted a Migration Committee on August 29, 2024 with membership drawn from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Ministry of Finance (MOF), Controller and Accountant General Department (CAGD), Ministry of Education (MOE), and National Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF) to migrate CETAG members onto the public universities grade structure.

“We are pleased to announce that the outstanding issue of migrating the staff of the Colleges of Education onto the University grades structure has been resolved.

The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department paid beneficiaries during the January 2025 payment window,” the statement said.

Als indicated that the Research Allowance top-up has been paid to all Colleges of Education, except for the Akrokerri College of Education, which is being processed.

“In light of the progress made by the government we urge CETAG to call off the strike and allow normal academic work to resume in the Colleges. We assure them that the government is committed to taking the necessary steps to resolve any post-migration issues that may arise,” it said.

It added, “We believe that a harmonious and collaborative approach is essential in addressing the concerns of CETAG and ensuring the smooth operation of the Colleges of Education. We remain open to dialogue and look forward to working with CETAG to find mutually beneficial solutions.”

BY Gibril Abdul Razak