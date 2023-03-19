Capsized Canoe Kills 6 At Ada

A file Photo

A canoe has capsized, leading to the death of six persons at Azizakpe in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra.

The incident which occurred at around 9am on Saturday 18th March 2023 was alleged to have been triggered by strong waves from the river.

The deceased including three kids and two women were taken out of the water dead whiles another victim who was rushed to the hospital also confirmed dead a few hours after her rescue.

According to reports, the deceased were said to be traveling from Azizanya to the over-bank community called Azizakpe before the unfortunate incident.

A victim, Olerkie Agbasi, a form 3 student said that they were not in life jackets and also the boat was overloaded.

According to her, majority of the passengers were females and so they were shivering which also contributed to the drowning.

“A lady whom I went with from the same house died with her two-year old son,” she lamented.

Another victim, Tetteh Agbasi who is a fisherman confirmed that the boat was supposed to load about 60 passengers but they (passengers) were about 75.

Meanwhile, NADMO Director of the Ada East District, Ebenezer Teye-Nartey Kisseh in an interview said that they are still searching to see if other people are under the waters since the actual number of passengers is not known.

BY Daniel Bampoe