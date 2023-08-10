Cecilia Dapaah’s Bank Accounts Frozen

Former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, is facing further legal troubles as her bank accounts are reportedly frozen by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The freeze includes substantial amounts of money held in both foreign and local currencies, adding to the ongoing investigations surrounding her alleged involvement in an issue with her house helps.

The OSP, tasked with investigating and prosecuting cases of corruption, has the authority to administratively freeze accounts linked to individuals under investigation.

However, in order to extend the freeze, court approval is required.

As a result, the OSP was said to have filed a motion to seize the funds discovered during the residence search.

The hearing to determine the continuation of the account freeze is scheduled to take place next week. This development marks another significant step in the investigation against Cecilia Abena Dapaah, as her financial transactions and assets are brought under scrutiny.

The former Sanitation Minister has been embroiled in a series of allegations after her house helps allegedly stole a substantial amount of monies from her residence.

The decision to freeze Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s bank accounts is seen as a measure to prevent the dissipation of assets that may be relevant to the ongoing investigation. By temporarily restricting access to her funds, authorities hope to preserve potential evidence and ensure that justice is served.

The outcome of the upcoming hearing will determine whether the account freeze will be prolonged, allowing investigators to delve deeper into the financial activities of Cecilia Abena Dapaah. If the court grants the extension, it will further restrict her access to the frozen accounts and maintain the preservation of the funds until a resolution is reached.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the public eagerly awaits the outcome of the investigation. The case against Cecilia Abena Dapaah highlights the commitment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor in its efforts to combat corruption and hold public officials accountable for their actions.

Already, five out of seven accused persons in a theft case involving former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, have been remanded in custody.

According to court reports, the thefts occurred between July and October 2022, with personal effects such as clothes, handbags, jewelry, and perfumes worth millions of cedis stolen from Madam Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.

The accused individuals include two house helpers, Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, as well as Ms Botwe’s current and former boyfriends and her father. Ms. Botwe was caught red-handed entering the couple’s room with a duplicate key.

The court also granted bail to two lactating mothers.

The OSP has filed a motion to seize funds recovered from Patience Botwe’s residences during a search.

The Special Prosecutor announced that his office is investigating the matter, starting with the arrest of Madam Cecilia Dapaah.

The President has appointed Member of Parliament Freda Prempeh as the new Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, following Madam Dapaah’s resignation.

– By Vincent Kubi