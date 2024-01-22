Chairman Wontumi Summoned Too Manhyia

Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi

The traditional authorities at Manhyia in the Ashanti Region have summoned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, to appear before the council for questioning.

The summons come after members of the NPP, including Members of Parliament from the Ashanti Region, sought the intervention of the chiefs to resolve a perceived rift between Chairman Wontumi and the council.

Although Chairman Wontumi was reportedly absent from the meeting held on Monday, January 22, 2022, at Manhyia due to health reasons, the chiefs were not convinced and insisted that the chairman appear in person before the council to address the matter. It is alleged that Chairman Wontumi made comments that undermined the authority of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The alleged incident occurred during the vetting of the Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh. A confrontation reportedly ensued between the Manhyia South Constituency Organizer and Chairman Wontumi over the chairman’s failure to acknowledge the contributions of the Manhyia South Member of Parliament to the party’s internal activities.

In the midst of the ensuing 30-minute confusion, Chairman Wontumi allegedly made disrespectful remarks to Otumfuo’s Brempon Nana Kwaku Duah, Chief of Kokoso, stating that he had created his kingdom in Ashanti and that he would challenge Otumfuo if they disagreed on an issue.

Chairman Wontumi later denied challenging Otumfuo’s authority, claiming that the comments attributed to him were false.

However, Nana Kwaku Duah insisted that Chairman Wontumi did indeed make the disrespectful comments against Otumfuo during the vetting.

He further stated that an unknown individual had reported the incident to Otumfuo, leading to the involvement of Nana Saamanhene, who inquired about what transpired from Nana Kwaku Duah.

Nana Kwaku Duah accused the national organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, also known as ‘Nana B,’ of failing to defend Otumfuo publicly when his authority was being challenged by Chairman Wontumi.

He emphasized that only Otumfuo has a kingdom in Ashanti, and disrespecting him at an NPP vetting was unacceptable.

In light of these developments, the traditional rulers were informed about the alleged conduct of Chairman Wontumi, leading to the party delegation seeking their intervention to address the matter.

The chairman has been asked to appear in person before the council to provide clarification on the allegations against him.

As the summons are issued and the council proceeds with its investigation, the public and Ashanti community are urged to await further updates on the outcome of the proceedings.

The examination of this matter aims to uphold the long-standing traditions and respect for authority within the Ashanti Kingdom.

By Vincent Kubi