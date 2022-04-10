Chris Rock Won’t Speak On Oscars Slap Until He Gets “Paid”

Chris Rock

Comedian Chris Rock said he would not talk about the controversyal Oscars slap until he gets paid, according to the Palm Springs Desert Sun.

“I’m OK, I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” Rock said at his show in Indio, California, on Friday, per the outlet.

While on stage to present an award during the 94th Oscars last month, Chris Rock made a joke aimed at Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

“Jada, I love you, ‘GI Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said before Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock during the live broadcast before returning to his seat.

Smith, who later won the award for best actor, apologized to the Academy during his acceptance speech and later to Rock in a March 28 statement on Instagram.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear, and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” Smith said. Pinkett Smith has been candid about her journey with alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

On Friday, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences announced that the “King Richard” actor would be barred from all Academy events, including the Oscars, for 10 years for his actions — which he said he accepts, according to a statement provided to CNN.

Following the Oscars dispute, tickets sales for Rock’s 2022 “Ego Death World Tour” went through the roof. Unlike his brother, Rock has yet to fully address the situation but during his stand-up show in Boston, Rock made his first public remarks at The Wilbur.

“I’m still processing what happened,” Rock reportedly said. “So at some point, I’ll talk about that shit. It’ll be serious. It’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”

-Insider