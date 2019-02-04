Class 4 Pupil Hangs Herself

Aunty Lydia being consoled



A 12-year-old class four pupil of Methodist Primary B School at Sunyani Estate in the Brong Ahafo Region yesterday reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself, according to DAILY GUIDE’s investigation.

The deceased, Belinda Kyere, aka Nana Adwoa, hanged herself on Monday at about 5pm, and the incident threw the whole neighbourhood into disbelief and shock considering the age of the minor.

Belinda returned from school at about 2:30 pm and after taking lunch (banku), she washed her clothing only to be seen later dangling on a crossbar in a room in the compound house where she lived with a guardian.

At the time of the incident, her guardian named as Aunty Lydia had gone to the Sunyani market to hawk. Police later went for the body and deposited it at the Sunyani Regional Hospital for autopsy.

Neighbours wondered what might have driven her to commit suicide. According to information gathered by the paper, Belinda used both a belt and a sponge to commit the act.

“She hanged herself on a short crossbar in the room, though her feet still touched the ground with white foams coming out from her mouth,” one onlooker among the crowd in the family house commented.

The paper gathered that the deceased is the stepdaughter of Lydia’s daughter who teaches at Wanfia in the Dormaa East District. Police said investigations had started to unravel the mystery behind her death.

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani New Town