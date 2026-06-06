Coalition Warns Against LCB Misinformation

Kwadwo Baffour Atuahene (L), Aikins Agyei – Deputy Secretary seated at the press conference

The Media Coalition for Good Governance has warned that unsubstantiated claims about Ghana’s port operations threaten public health security and trade integrity, calling for all public commentary to be grounded in verifiable evidence.

LCB Worldwide Ghana Ltd is currently facing scrutiny from trading groups over port disinfection charges, while simultaneously expanding community biosecurity operations and corporate events.

Addressing specific allegations against LCB Worldwide Ghana Ltd, Convener Kwadwo Baffour, in a press conference, stated that the claim that “LCB Worldwide is not on top of the job” and that port disinfection services are “nowhere near best practices” is not supported by any verifiable evidence.

Mr. Baffour said, “The so-called undercover investigation referenced has not presented a single technical report, operational audit or regulatory assessment to substantiate these assertions. None of these have been provided. Without these, the allegation is not only weak — it is reckless.

“It is deeply irresponsible and disturbing for any individual or organisation to circulate unsubstantiated claims about port health operations — claims which have the potential to cause unnecessary fear, panic and confusion among citizens. Matters of national health security require accuracy, evidence and technical rigour. They cannot be reduced to sweeping allegations unsupported by data, methodology or verifiable finding.”

According to the Coalition, an independent review by SARL Africa shows LCB Worldwide’s operations meet regulatory standards. The review, Baffour noted, indicates that LCB’s operations are: conducted under Ghana Health Service-approved Standard Operating Procedures; subject to routine regulatory inspections; supported by independent laboratory validation of chemical efficacy and continuously monitored through performance audits.

Mr. Baffour also addressed references to the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) 2025 half-yearly report, warning against misrepresentation of its findings. “With respect to the references made to the OSP, it is important to approach this matter with precision and fidelity to the facts. The OSP’s 2025 half-yearly report was a governance review focused primarily on institutional processes, not a prosecutorial finding of wrongdoing against any entity. It is, therefore, inaccurate and misleading to suggest that the OSP made adverse findings on the part of any private contractor or LCB for that matter,” he pointed out.

He added that the OSP did not issue a determination of guilt, nor did it conclude that LCB had engaged in corrupt conduct.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke