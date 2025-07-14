Consecration Of Apostle Rita Korankye- Ankrah Climaxes Royal Ladies Camp 2025

Dignitaries, Reverend Ministers with Apostle Rita Korankye Ankrah

Founder and President General of the Royal Ladies Ministry, the women’s fellowship of Royalhouse Chapel International, Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah was over the weekend consecrated into the high office of an apostle. This was during a powerful service held at the City of Shiloh, a hundred acre conference, retreat and vocational facility located at Agortor in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

The consecration which marked the climax of the 2025 Royal Ladies camp meeting, was graced by anointed ministers from far and near, church dignitaries, old students of her alma mater, St. Mary’s Senior High School and a host of women who gathered in celebration, unity, and gratitude for her divine elevation.

Apostle Rita Korankye Ankrah

The service began with a procession of the college of Apostles, and Reverend Ministers, followed by a profile video which captured the inspiring journey of Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye Ankrah—from her humble beginnings, her unwavering dedication to God’s work, to her growth as a leader within the body of Christ.

Rev. Rita Korankye-Ankrah was then invited to the altar amidst a wave of applause and cheers, signifying the congregation’s affirmation and support.

She begun the ceremony by washing the feet of some congregants to signify the act of service, followed by taking the vows of the apostolic office and anointing by Apostle General, Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, charging her to continue to seek God’s face in her new journey as an apostle.

The officiating ministers laid hands upon Apostle Rita, an act symbolic of divine transfer of spiritual authority.

Apostle Rita Korankye-Ankrah receiving prayers from the men and women of God

She was then dressed in her apostolic robe by Rev. Dr. Christie Doe Tetteh, of Solid Rock Chapel while Apostle Lyanne Koffi of the Lord’s Garden Ministries presented her apostolic regalia.

Apostle Rita Korankye-Ankrah shared a word with the congregation showing gratitude to all who have supported her journey in ministry.

Amidst powerful worship songs, heralding the authority and majesty of Christ, our Lord and King, the congregation, deeply moved, responded with heartfelt ovations, affirmations, and songs of praise.

This consecration service was not merely a formal church event; it was a divine encounter that reaffirmed God’s sovereign and purpose in the lives of His children.

It left an indelible mark on everyone present, igniting renewed passion, faith, and commitment to serving God faithfully.

