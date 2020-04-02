Cop In Trouble Over Suspect’s Escape

THE Bono Regional Police Command has given General Sergeant Padmore Ocloo 10 days to produce a hardened criminal, Abdulai Karim who escaped from cells under his watch on March 30, 2020 at Sunyani Municipal Police station.

The suspect, who was facing other criminal charges at the Sunyani District Court managed to escape from lawful custody at about 11: 30 pm.

He was on trial for rape, robbery and stealing and had been remanded in police custody to reappear on later date.

According to Bono Regional police spokesman, Chief Inspector Kingsley Augustine Oppong, service charges are being prepared against Sgt. Padmore if by 10 days time, he failed to produce the suspect.

Throwing more light on the circumstances under which the suspect escaped, the police spokesperson said Abdulai Karim requested for water to drink and in the process of handing over a sachet water to him by the officer on duty, the prisoner pushed the cell gate to hit the Padmore’s head and escaped.

He explained that the regional commanders were immediately informed and drove to the station where patrol teams were dispatched to look for him but to no avail.

According to the police, Abdulai Karim, 24, was a thorn in the flesh of the police for more than a year as he allegedly raped and robbed women of their laptops, phones, and money at gun or knife points.

He was arrested on 23, February, to the joy of the police in the region and charged with rape, robbery and stealing and remanded in police custody by the court but escaped.

His escape has heightened undue tension among various commanders within the Sunyani Division and the Regional headquarters.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani