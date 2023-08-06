Council Of State Rejects NDC Demands On Removal Of 2 New EC Members

The move orchestrated by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a petition to the Council of Station regarding the approval of Dr. Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani as Members of the Electoral Commission has been rejected by the Council.

The NDC in its petition expressed concerns that two of the members were known activists of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, but the Council’s response indicates that the approval process was carried out diligently and per the established procedures.

The Council in a letter to the NDC stated that the recommendation for approval cannot be reviewed, adding that once it had thoroughly assessed the CVs of the nominees and provided its advice to the President, the process was deemed complete.

The Council added that the subsequent swearing-in of the appointees further solidified the Council’s role in the appointment process.

“As you rightly stated in paragraph 8 of the third page of your letter, the President has sworn into Office the two individuals, and the Council of State has become functus officio in the process of their appointment.

“It is therefore not possible to review the recommendations already made by the Council to the President,” Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe stated in the statement to the main opposition party.

The Council emphasized that ‘’it is not within its jurisdiction to review recommendations once they have been submitted to the President and acted upon. This decision effectively closes any possibility of revisiting the approval process for Dr. Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani’’.

The nomination of members to the Electoral Commission is a crucial step in upholding the democratic process in Ghana. The Council of State’s role in vetting and advising on these appointments is vital in ensuring the integrity and transparency of the Electoral Commission.

-BY Daniel Bampoe