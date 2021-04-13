Coup ‘Plotters’ Trial Rescheduled For May 4

The trial of ten persons alleged to have conspired to overthrow the Akufo-Addo led NPP government has been adjourned to May 4, 2021.

The prosecution was expected to call its first witness today but the case had to be adjourned as three of the accused persons are still in custody as a result of their inability to execute their bail conditions.

The prosecution led by Hilda Craig, a Senior State Attorney told the court that the absence of the accused persons was due to the protocols of COVID-19 which have restricted the transportation of accused persons remanded in prison custody to court.

She however, told the court that the investigators are making arrangements to enable them to bring the accused persons to court by the next sitting.

The court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu, a Court of Appeal Judge sitting with additional responsibilities as a High Court judge then adjourned the matter to May 4, 2020.

Meanwhile, some of the defense lawyers have expressed worry about the presence of uniformed military personnel in the courtroom whenever the case is called.

Eric Pongo who held the brief for Victor Adawudu who is counsel for six of the accused persons told the court that it was unnecessary for the military officers to be in the courtroom especially when the accused persons have been granted bail.

His colleague lawyer Ziyerley Agbambilla also expressed the same sentiments stating that Col. Samuel Kojo Gameli feels intimidated by the presence of a senior military officer who always follows him around during court days.

A lawyer from the Ghana Armed Forces, Squadron Leader Sandra Adusa-Nana Agyemang told the court that the military officers only come to court to give the accused person morale support and nothing else.

She added that if the court would take notice, it is evident that the military officers are not armed whenever they come to court.

Justice Asiedu concluded that if the military officers are only in court for morale support and are not infringing on the liberties of the accused persons then he does not see the need to intervene.

Lawyer Pongo then jovially told the court that “we don’t need their morale support.”

