Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Ibrahim Bingle

Ibrahim Bingle

An Accra District Magistrate Court has issued a warrant for the immediate arrest of Ibrahim Bingle for fraud.

Ibrahim Bingle, believed to be 52 years old, dark in complexion and about 5.10 feet tall, is being hunted for after defrauding a complainant to the tune of GH¢733,000 and issuing dud cheques to him.

According to the police, Ibrahim Bingle is suspected to be hiding in areas such as Kasoa in the Central Region or in suburbs like Kaneshie, East Legon, Spintex Road, Mallam and Gbawe in Accra.

The police said on July 2018, Ibrahim Bingle approached the complainant and expressed his desire to buy petrol from him and as a result, he succeeded in buying petrol to the tune of GH¢733,000 but issued two post-dated cheques.

When the complainant later presented the cheques to the bank they were dishonoured.

When he visited the office of the suspect, he had vacated the place and all efforts to locate him proved futile.

The police are asking the public to assist with the information on the whereabouts of the suspect on 0244894275, 0242237320 or 0557446181, or call the police crime fighters number (18555) with either MTN or Vodafone.