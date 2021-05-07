Court Orders Opuni, Agongo To Open Defense

Dr. Stephen Opuni

An Accra High Court has ordered former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Stephen Opuni and private businessman Seidu Agongo who are facing trial for causing financial loss to the state to open their defense.

This was after the court presided over by Justice Clemence Honyenuga, a Supreme Court judge sitting with additional responsibilities as a High Court judge held that the prosecution has been able to establish a prima facie case against the accused persons.

According to the court, the prosecution was able to prove the essential ingredients of 24 out of the 27 charges and the accused persons ought to open their defense.

The court therefore acquitted and discharged them of three charges.

The court therefore adjourned the matter to May 17, 2021 for Dr. Opuni to open his defense.

The accused persons had filed an application for submission of no case to answer after the prosecution had closed it case.

They argued that the prosecution failed to prove any of the charges to the extent that if they are not called upon to open their defense, they would be convicted.

The prosecution led by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) however opposed the application stating that they had through their seven witnesses led enough evidence against the accused persons.

Trial

Dr. Opuni, Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited are standing trial for 27 charges of causing financial loss to the state, defrauding by false pretences, conspiracy to commit crime, abetment of crime, money laundering, corruption by public officer and contravention of the PPA Act.

Together, they are accused of causing a financial loss of over GHc217 million to the state through the sale and purchase of the controversial Lithovit Liquid Fertilizer which the the prosecution says was never tested.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak