Court Stops 306 TESCON, Proxy Voters From Voting

Some 312 delegates comprising 21 TESCON members and 291 proxy voters have been barred from voting in the ongoing National Delegates Conference of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This is aa a result of an injunction slapped against such categories of voters.

Peter Mac Manu, chairman of the NPP’s Election Committee on Saturday, July 16, 2022 announced this saying that they received the injunction last night.

According to him, “Our TESCON delegates and local proxy voters numbering 21 and 291 will not be able to cast their votes because there is an injunction. We received the injunction last night,” he said.

Mr. Mac Manu said the party received the injunction last night, Friday, July 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, some TESCON members expressed their displeasure with the injunction, stating that its a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise them from voting.

Voting is currently underway, and over 6,000 delegates are expected to cast their votes in the voting exercise that’s expected to elect National Executives to lead the party to break the ‘8’.

Thousands of New Patriotic Party delegates and supporters are at the Accra Sports stadium for the National Delegates Conference to elect executives to lead the governing party for the next four years.

There are over 40 aspirants contesting for the various party executive positions at the conference.

The positions on offer are National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, Organiser, Youth Organiser, Treasurer, Women’s Organiser, and Nasara Coordinator.

Some key contenders, including John Boadu and Stephen Ntim, were greeted with cheers upon their arrival at the conference.

Also, met with support were President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

A host of the NPP hierarchy, past and present, as well as central and local government officials, were also present at the conference.

Security has been tight at the venue, with strong police and military presence to keep delegates in check.

The pitch of the stadium is out of bounds to most persons and will be used by Electoral Commission officers for the polls.

Like most occasions like this, opposition political parties were welcomed to give solidarity messages.

The National Democratic Congress was the most critical of the visiting opposition parties and was jeered by the onlooking NPP supporters.

By Vincent Kubi