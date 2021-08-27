Daily Guide Loses Staff

Thomas Fosu

A Journalist, Thomas Samuel Fosu Jnr who was once a Parliamentary Correspondent for the privately-owned, Daily Guide Network has been confirmed dead.

The sad incident occurred around 8:15 pm on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital popularly called Ridge Hospital when he was rushed from work to the facility.

The deceased was at work on Thursday and attended a press conference addressed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, John Boadu at the Asylum Down headquarters of the party.

He then returned to compose the story, which he complained of some weaknesses within his body around 5:30 pm.

A colleague rushed him to Nima Government Clinic begore he was referred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital but was pronounced dead minutes upon arrival.

His body has since been deposited at the hospital morgue pending autopsy.

The cause of his death was not yet known.

His family has however been informed.

– BY Daniel Bampoe