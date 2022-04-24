Dangote, Others Grace Akufo-Addo’s Daughter Wedding

The white wedding of Kwabena Jumah, the son of Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah and the daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took place Saturday April 24, 2022.

The traditional marriage was held Wednesday April 20, 2022 at about 10 am, strictly with limited guests at the Jubilee Park within the Jubilee House.

In October 2021, son of the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited and the last daughter of President Akufo-Addo held private family. introduction

Yesterday, photos from the white wedding which hosts a plethora of notable personalities have started making rounds online.

Africa’s richest man and Nigeria business mogul, Aliko Dangote was among the dignitaries that attended the reception.

Among other dignitaries at the reception included Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, top government officials, NPP bigwigs and other international guests who had made the event a memorable one.

The couple’s wedding dominated headlines for several months prior to the event itself.

The wedding was held at Peduase near Aburi in the Eastern Region before preceded by a reception at the Jubilee House.

Edwina Nana Dokua and Kwabena’s wedding happened about seven 7months after the private family introduction which was held at the Presidential Villa, Jubilee House in Accra.

By Vincent Kubi