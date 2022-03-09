Deputy Speakers Can Vote While Presiding – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has held that a Deputy Speaker of Parliament or any person presiding in the absence of the Speaker is entitled to be counted for the purpose of forming a quorum for decision making.

A seven-member panel of the Apex Court presided over Justice Jones Dotse also held that a Deputy Speaker of Parliament or any person presiding in the absence of the Speaker is entitled to cast a vote on parliamentary proceedings.

The court subsequently struck out Order 109 (3) of the Standing Orders of Parliament which states that “A Deputy Speaker or any other member presiding shall not retain his original vote while presiding”, as unconstitutional.

The court also held that the decision of the of the Majority New Patriotic Party (NPP) to approve the 2022 Budget on November 31 last year where the first Deputy Speaker voted, was valid.

The landmark decision follows a writ filed by Justice Abdulai seeking interpretation of Article Article 104 (1) of the constitution.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak