DJ Awards Introduces New Categories

Merqury Quaye, organizer of the event

Organizers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards have announced the introduction of two new categories to honour disc jockeys (DJs) below 17 years and DJs who thrilled fans during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

The categories introduced were young DJ of the year and lockdown DJ awards.

The young DJ of the year award seeks to specifically award DJs aged 16 years and below who are phenomenal in the DJ space, while the lockdown DJ award of the year will also honour DJs who entertained music fans during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

The organizers said the immense contribution made to the entertainment industry and millions of homes by DJs during the lockdown period through social media would not be overlooked by the Ghana DJ Awards, hence the introduction of the special award by the board.

They believe that the young DJ of the year category will help identify DJs aged 16 and below. This would also help establish the ideology that disc jockeying is a worthy profession that can be nurtured from a young age.

The organizers however announced the opening of nominations for this year’s edition of the awards which is on the theme “In the Mix Together”.

Interested DJs or their representatives are expected to submit an entry form, along with mixtapes, music releases, or a two-minute video showing a scratch session.

Other items to submit include: professional photographs of the DJ,

a mixtape for consideration for nomination (specify music genre(s)) and a video for consideration for nomination.

These items should be attached to submissions online or enclosed within an envelope addressed to the Ghana DJ Awards Nomination, P.O. Box 2863, Kaneshie in Accra.

Work submitted for consideration should have been released from Friday, May 10, 2019 to Friday, October 2, 2020.

The public nomination process will take place from October 2, 2020 to October 23, 2020.

The nominees, according to organizers, must have remarkably entertained people and played a major role in music promotion in the year under review.

By George Clifford Owusu