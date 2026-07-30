Dome-Kwabenya MP Cracks Down On Illegal Developers

Faustina Elikplim Akurugu during the exercise

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, has warned against encroachment on public roads and illegal developments in the constituency, saying such acts will not be tolerated.

Mrs. Akurugu issued the warning on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, during an inspection tour of ongoing road rehabilitation projects across parts of Dome-Kwabenya.

She was joined by the Ga East Municipal Chief Executive, Edmund Agboh, officials of the Ga East Municipal Assembly, engineers and other technical officers.

The team inspected the Grand Star Hotel-Nama Road at Musuku, the Ashongman Pure Water Road rehabilitation project, road works in Taifa, and the installation of streetlights from Transition to the Atomic Roundabout.

A major concern during the tour was a private residence at Taifa that had encroached heavily on a public road, reducing its width and posing challenges to current and future road works.

Expressing disappointment, the MP stressed that public roads are national assets that must be protected.

“Public roads belong to everyone, and no individual has the right to appropriate them for private use. Such encroachments undermine development efforts and create unnecessary difficulties for road construction and public safety,” she said.

Mrs. Akurugu also criticised the indiscriminate erection of ECG power poles in the middle of roads in parts of Taifa. She described it as unacceptable and called for better coordination among utility providers, planners and engineers to prevent installations that compromise road designs.

At the Ashongman Pure Water Road project, the team uncovered attempts by some individuals to fill a retention pond for building purposes. The MP condemned the act, warning that interfering with drainage infrastructure endangers lives and property.

“It won’t happen. We will not allow anyone to fill a retention pond. Such actions endanger lives and properties, and we will ensure the law takes its course,” she declared.

Ga East MCE, Edmund Agboh, assured residents that the Assembly would work with relevant agencies to protect public infrastructure and enforce planning regulations.

Mrs. Akurugu also expressed satisfaction with the progress of streetlight installation along the Transition–Atomic Roundabout stretch, saying it would improve nighttime visibility, security and reduce crashes.

She urged residents to respect road reservations and drainage systems, stressing that safeguarding public infrastructure is a shared responsibility for the growth of Dome-Kwabenya.

A Daily Guide Report