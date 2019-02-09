Dr Brown Grabs Top Award

Dr Brown Osei Konadu (left) receiving the award



BLOOD AND Genotype Awareness Foundation-Ghana (BGAF-G), led by Dr. Brown Osei Konadu, is the proud recipient of Ghana’s Best Health Foundation award for 2018.

The awards, dubbed: “The Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI) Pan-African Top Brands Eminence Awards,” is held annually to reward excellence in various fields including health.

“Being the Best Health Foundation in Ghana for the year 2018, Blood and Genotype Awareness Foundation-Ghana observed maximum compliance, standard practice and customer care.

“They also ensured customer relations, achievements, product/service, availability, brand service quality, packaging, relevance and affordability during the year under review,” the organizers said.

Again, they said: “The BGAF-G, led by Dr Brown, which has played leading roles in the health sector, especially in creating awareness about blood and genotype for so many years, deserves to be rewarded.

“The BGAF-G won the award for its immense contribution to Ghana’s business culture, society and humanity at large, which has helped the health and growth of many people and the economy”.

The Economic Monitoring Corporation of Africa (EMCOA), which is a subsidiary of COGAI, organized the awards ceremony in partnership with the Trade and Industry Ministry of Ghana.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Brown Osei Konadu stressed the need for intensive awareness creation and sensitization programmes across the country to help end sickle cell by 2030.

According to him, his foundation has since its inception made a commitment to support sickle cell patients with drugs, food and counseling on better lifestyle to make them strong, healthy and live longer.

Dr. Brown, who looked excited over the award, also charged government to channel more resources in the fight against sickle cell, saying “this will save government a lot of money in importing folic acid and other medications for sickle cell patients”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi





