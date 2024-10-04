DreamChild Grateful To GOIL, Others

Prof. Linda Ofori presenting a certificate of appreciation to Thomas Domfeh, Head of GOIL in Kumasi

DreamChild Foundation, organisers of a musical event dubbed ‘HoodTalk Music Festival’ has expressed its profound gratitude to GOIL and other sponsors for immensely contributing towards the success of the music festival.

The foundation in partnership with Virtual Hub organised the music festival to raise a provisional sum of $14 million for the construction of five paediatric clinics.

The festival is also meant to help unite voices for the betterment of the African child and also help empower and support African children by harnessing the power of music and arts through community engagement.

The concert held in Kumasi, Accra, Ho and Tamale attracted a number of notable figures from business institutions, including MCEs and traditional leaders.

Some of the artistes who performed at the event include Bradez, Ypee, King Paluta, Oseikrom, Strongman, Kweku Flick, and Seven Kizs.

The organisers commended Ghanaians and corporate bodies including GOIL for supporting the event.

At a short ceremony, DreamChild Foundation presented to GOIL a certificate of appreciation for their support for a worthy cause.

Professor Linda Ofori of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), a member of the steering committee of the foundation, presented a certificate of appreciation to Thomas Domfeh, Head of GOIL in Kumasi.

In his acceptance speech after receiving the certificate, Mr. Domfeh called all and sundry to support the DreamChild Foundation’s drive to raise funds to build paediatric clinics.

“Children are our future. Let’s give them the best care that they deserve,” Mr. Domfeh said.