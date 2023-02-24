Duffour Has Integrity Than Mahama – Rojo Nunoo Sparks Cknfusion

Rojo Mettle-Nunoo

Former Deputy Minister For Health and a leading Member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, has said the former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffor has more integrity than former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to the the NDC guru, who a lead witness in former President John Mahama’s 2020 election petition, but has now joined the camp of Dr. Duffour for the NDC Presidential race, “Dr. Duffour is a man of integrity, and he is the man that the grassroots of the NDC and Ghana needs now”.

Speaking on Citi Fm, he said the current challenges of governance in the country border on leadership and also on the aspirations of Ghanaians and protecting the vulnerable and he seriously believes that. Dr. Kwabena Duffour is the best person to achieve that.

He argued that “Dr. Duffour makes economic sense, and he makes macroeconomics sense” adding that the best person who can take us out of this economic quagmire is. Dr. Kwabena Duffuor”.

He insisted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in particular, and Ghana, in general, need former Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor as a leader.

The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana picked nomination forms on Thursday, 23 February 2023 against former President Mahama in the NDC’s flag bearer race.

Despite having been a key witness in Mr. Mahama’s election petition, Mr. Mettle-Nunoo believes the NDC is better off with the 80-year-old Dr. Duffuor this time round.

He added that Dr. Duffuor’s “track record as Governor of the Bank of Ghana and other positions he had occupied made Mills trust him to make him his Finance Minister”.

“As Minister of Finance, Mills also recognized him and due to his intellect, the Mills government never borrowed from any external source”.

“The grassroots know hicaliberre and know his capabilities and once he gets the nod, he will change the economic fortunes of the country,” Mr. Mettle-Nunoo said.

-BY Daniel Bampoe