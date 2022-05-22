Eastern Corridor Road Projects Progressing Steadily

The construction of the Eastern Corridor Road is Projects Progressing steadily.

According to a report by the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu Road (Km0-56.4) is completed whiles the Oti Damanko-Gbinti Road (Lot 5 & 6), the reconstruction of the Hohoe-Jasikan (30Km) and the Nkwanta -Oti Damanko (B -12km) currently stand at 92 per cent, 75.5 per cent and 71 per cent physical completion respectively.

On Saturday, Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Stephen P. Jalulah led a team of engineers from the Ministry and its Agencies to inspect the progress of work on the corridor.

So far, the 695km corridor traverses Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta, Oti, Northern and Upper East regions and connects major towns like Tema, Atimpoku, Asikuma Junction, Peki, Kpeve, Golokwati, Hohoe, Jasiken, Nkwanta, Bimbilla, Yendi, Gushiegu, Nakpanduri, Garu, Bawku and Kulungugu.

The Deputy Minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done and said the government was committed to the completion of the entire corridor.

The corridor has been packaged into seven (7) Lots with construction activities at various levels of completion.

BY Daniel Bampoe