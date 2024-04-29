Eastern Region Welcomes Bawumia With Historic Reception

Thousands of Residents in the Eastern Region on Monday poured onto the streets to welcome the 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia when he stormed the region to commence his first phase of campaign tour.

Dr Bawumia’s day tour of the Eastern Region, started from Akuapem North Constituency where he had a breakfast meeting with the Clergy and the Muslim Community.

Earlier, before he arrived at Akropong, hundreds of residents besieged the principal streets to welcome the NPP leader.

Thereafter he proceeded on the tour to Koforidua, where he was ambushed by the market women at Nkurakan, one of the communities in the Yilo Krobo Constituency, a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.

Upon his entry to the Nkurakan Market, enroute to Koforidua, the place was standstill as there was a mad rush to catch a glimpse of Dr Mahamadu Bawumia who made a stop over to exchange pleasantries with the market women as well as the residents.

The unexpected scene took the Vice President and campaign team close to an hour to get to Koforidua where Dr Bawumia was scheduled to meet the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.

His security details had a tough time paving the way for him as the human and vehicular traffics, described as unprecedented in the political history of the NDC stronghold, impeded their movement.

On his entry to Koforidua Township, a massive crowd also ambushed Dr Bawumia as the shouts reverberated across the township, as well as onlookers also rushed towards the principal streets to hail the arrival of the NPP presidential candidate and his team.

Visibly excited and overwhelmed by the massive support for his candidature, Dr Bawumia stormed the Koforidua Market to exchange pleasantries with the traders, and taxi drivers.

During a meeting with the Clergy and the Muslim communities, the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the ruling NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, explained that if elected as President, he will prioritize accountability to Ghanaians, contrasting his approach with that of his main contender, former President John Mahama, whom he alleges will not be as accountable to the people.

He told the Clergy and the Muslims that as someone who has not held the presidency before, he would feel more accountable to Ghanaians since he would have the opportunity to seek re-election, unlike Mahama, who is not eligible for another term.

Regarding the 2024 elections, Dr Bawumia stressed the need for a leader with credibility and a proven track record to address generational problems and corruption.

He highlighted also his role as a problem solver and anti-corruption advocate through policies he has championed as Vice President.

Supporting his claims of impactful contributions as Vice President, Dr Bawumia mentioned several policy initiatives he has led, such as the digital national identity system, the national property address system, mobile money interoperability, and the digitalization of public services, among others, aimed at promoting efficiency and reducing corruption.

He urged them to vote for him in the upcoming general elections since he is not corrupt and will be accountable to them.

–BY Daniel Bampoe