EC Clears 12 Presidential Candidates For December Polls

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has cleared 12 out of the 17 presidential candidates to contest the 2020 general elections.

This means that five presidential hopefuls who submitted their forms have been disqualified by the EC.

The five include two independent presidential nominees; Kofi Koranteng and Marricke Kofi Gane, and three political party-sponsored nominees; Akwasi Addae Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Kwasi Busumbru of the People’s Action Party (PAP), and Nana Agyenim Boateng of the United Front Party (UFP).

The EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, announced this at the Electoral Commission’s Let the People Know Forum on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Below is the full list of presidential candidates who will be contesting the general elections…

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – NPP

John Dramani Mahama – NDC

Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker – Independent candidate

Christian Kwabena Andrews – GUM

Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku – PPP

Akua Donkor – GFP

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings – NDP

Hassan Ayariga – APC

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet – CPP

Henry Herbert Lartey – GCPP

Percival Kofi Akpaloo – LPG

David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera – PNC

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri