EC Commences NPP Polls With 20 Polling Stations

The Electoral Commission has set up 20 polling centres to conduct the ruling New Patriotic Party, Annual Delegates’ conference currently ongoing at the Accra Sports Stadium to elect its national officers.
The EC has taken over the process after the party introduced the aspirants contesting for the National Office positions.
The Director of Elections of EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe speaking at the podium announced that, they supposed to begin the voting early but due to the delay of the delegates from the far regions, hence it will close late.
He is expected polls to travel around11 pm, where sorting out of the ballot papers will be counted and declaration of the winners.
The Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police Service (GPS) also advised candidates aspiring for national executives’ positions to comply with electoral laws.
There are 46 aspirants vying for 10 positions at the national level where a total of over 6000 delegates will be casting their votes.
Chairperson contestants:
Stephen Ayesu Ntim
George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah
Stephen Asamoah Boateng
Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama
Sammy Crabbe
Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi
Akwasi Osei-Adjei
General secretary contestants:
John Boadu
Justin Kodua Frimpong
Iddrisu Musah
Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh
Frederick Opare-Ansah
Women’s Organiser contestants:
Kate Gyamfua
Ellen Ama Daaku
Hajia Sawudata Saeed
National Treasurer contestants:
Mary Posch-Oduro
Dr Charles Dwamena
Dr Yusif Tedam
Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah
National Organiser contestants
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover
Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)
Bright Essilfie Kumi
Seth Adu-Adjei
Eric Amoako Twum
Nana Owusu Fordjour
Vice chairperson contestants:
Rita Talata Asobayire
Michael Omari Wadie
Nuworsu Ken-Wood
Ismail Yahuza
McJewells Annan
Danquah Smith Buttey
Edmond Oppong-Peprah
Kiston Akomeng
Dereck Kwaku Nkansah
Alhaji Masawudu Osman
National youth organiser contestants:
Abanga Fuseini Yakubu
Salam Mohammed Mustapha
Prince Kamal Gumah
Michael Osei Boateng
National Nasara coordinator contestants:
Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa
Haruna Maiga
Abdul-Muazu Kunata
Awal Mohammed
Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo
Haruna Ishmael
BY Daniel Bampoe