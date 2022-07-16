EC Commences NPP Polls With 20 Polling Stations

The Electoral Commission has set up 20 polling centres to conduct the ruling New Patriotic Party, Annual Delegates’ conference currently ongoing at the Accra Sports Stadium to elect its national officers.

The EC has taken over the process after the party introduced the aspirants contesting for the National Office positions.

The Director of Elections of EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe speaking at the podium announced that, they supposed to begin the voting early but due to the delay of the delegates from the far regions, hence it will close late.

He is expected polls to travel around11 pm, where sorting out of the ballot papers will be counted and declaration of the winners.

The Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police Service (GPS) also advised candidates aspiring for national executives’ positions to comply with electoral laws.

There are 46 aspirants vying for 10 positions at the national level where a total of over 6000 delegates will be casting their votes.

Chairperson contestants:

Stephen Ayesu Ntim

George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah

Stephen Asamoah Boateng

Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama

Sammy Crabbe

Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi

Akwasi Osei-Adjei

General secretary contestants:

John Boadu

Justin Kodua Frimpong

Iddrisu Musah

Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh

Frederick Opare-Ansah

Women’s Organiser contestants:

Kate Gyamfua

Ellen Ama Daaku

Hajia Sawudata Saeed

National Treasurer contestants:

Mary Posch-Oduro

Dr Charles Dwamena

Dr Yusif Tedam

Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah

National Organiser contestants

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)

Bright Essilfie Kumi

Seth Adu-Adjei

Eric Amoako Twum

Nana Owusu Fordjour

Vice chairperson contestants:

Rita Talata Asobayire

Michael Omari Wadie

Nuworsu Ken-Wood

Ismail Yahuza

McJewells Annan

Danquah Smith Buttey

Edmond Oppong-Peprah

Kiston Akomeng

Dereck Kwaku Nkansah

Alhaji Masawudu Osman

National youth organiser contestants:

Abanga Fuseini Yakubu

Salam Mohammed Mustapha

Prince Kamal Gumah

Michael Osei Boateng

National Nasara coordinator contestants:

Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa

Haruna Maiga

Abdul-Muazu Kunata

Awal Mohammed

Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo

Haruna Ishmael

