EC Interdics 5 Officials Over Alleged Theft Of Biometric Verification Devices

Five officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) have been interdicted following the alleged theft of several Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs).

The suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigation, according to Dr Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, who provided an update on the case.

Dr Quaicoe emphasized the importance of transferring the suspects to the police to ensure a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to upholding justice and ensuring that those responsible for stealing state assets face appropriate penalties.

According to Dr Quaicoe, one BVD was reported missing in North Tongu. The devices had been securely packaged in ballot boxes, which were intended for transportation.

However, upon arrival, the ballot boxes could not be transported, and it was discovered that one BVD was missing.

The incident was immediately reported to the police.

Dr Quaicoe stated, “We have lost this [BVD] and these are the suspects, so investigate and let them go through the legal regime. Whatever has to be done should be done.” The interdicted officials are currently undergoing investigations, and the police plan to arraign them before court soon.

The EC is determined to ensure that justice is served and the suspects are held accountable for their actions. As the investigation progresses, more details will be revealed, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the theft of the BVDs and the subsequent actions taken by the Electoral Commission and law enforcement agencies.

“What I can say on authority is that we lost one BVD in North Tongu and what happened was that we normally package these things in ballot boxes. You put your systems and you seal. In the course of transporting, we got there, they couldn’t transport the ballot boxes.”

“So we reported to the police. We have lost this and these are the suspects so investigate and let them go through the legal regime.

“Whatever has to be done should be done. They have been interdicted they are now going through the investigations. So, the police I am told that they will be arraigned before court soon.”

By Vincent Kubi