EC Registers 7.2m Voters

Sixteen days after the commencement of a nationwide registration of eligible voters, the Electoral Commission (EC) has registered 7,279,237 Ghanaians so far, with about three weeks to conclude the exercise.

With a target of about 15 million voters, it would appear that the commission is on track considering the fact that the exercise is close to half way through.

Maintaining its lead, the Greater Accra has 1,524,600, followed by the Ashanti Region with 1,319,498.

The figures for four regions constitute 60% of the figures captured so far.

Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, Deputy Chairperson in charge of Corporate Services, disclosed these during yesterday’s chapter of the ‘Let The Citizens Know’ series of the EC at its headquarters in Accra.

SHS, Prisons Registration

The commission will today proceed with the registration of students in senior high schools and prisons without registration centres, Dr. Bossman announced.

“We are using this medium to inform all the political parties that they may send their agents to the various centres. To be able to register as many applicants as possible, the commission will be sending many teams to the prisons and schools,” he said.

Exercise Break

Dr. Bossman announced during the update that the registration teams in the districts would be breaking today, saying “this means the fourth phase of the registration will begin on Sunday in all the districts. However, the registration at the district offices continues for the aged, nursing mothers, pregnant women, and people with disabilities.”

Assurance

The commission has assured those who have not registered yet that the registration teams will be at the registration centres in their neighbourhood in no time.

“As we indicated on Monday, registration takes place in electoral areas, so if the team has left your area but is still within your electoral area, you qualify to register. Moreover, applicants should wait patiently if the teams have not been to their registration centres,” Dr. Bossman added.

By A.R. Gomda