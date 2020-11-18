ECOWAS/AU Pre-Election Team Visits Foreign Minister

An ECOWAS/African Union Pre-Election team has paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

The team was in Ghana from 16th to 17th November, 2020, to assess Ghana’s preparedness towards the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections on 7th December, 2020.

​The team, led by Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission, met with the Foreign Minister at the Ministry.

Prior to meeting the Foreign Minister, the team met with specific stakeholders involved in Ghana’s electoral process.

During the meeting, which took place at the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday November 17, 2020, the Minister acknowledged the importance of elections to the deepening of democracy and good governance.

She noted that the government of Ghana was committed to promoting democracy, good governance, respect for human rights and rule of law, which have underpinned Ghana’s democratic development for many years;

She praised the outstanding work done so far by ECOWAS and the AU towards the conduct of peaceful, free and fair elections in the region and for the ongoing efforts to calm tensions that arose in Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire and Mali.

The Minister assured the delegation of the Government of Ghana’s commitment to working closely with stakeholders towards the conduct of a peaceful, free and fair elections in Ghana.

She mentioned that specific measures have been put in place by the Government, the Electoral Commission and the National Election Security Architecture, headed by the Inspector General of Police, towards the establishment of Joint Operation Centers (JOCs), physical training and capacity building in the prosecution of electoral offences, with the overall goal of promoting tension-free elections.

She was hopeful that stakeholders will put the interest of the country above all other considerations with the view to maintaining Ghana’s enviable image as a beacon of democracy in the region.

She underscored the importance of unifying the people of Ghana before and after the elections in order to secure and promote an effective and structured framework for nation building and to bring about lasting peace and sustainable development.

By Melvin Tarlue