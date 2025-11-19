ECOWAS Court To Hear Justice Torkornoo’s Case Against Her Removal

Former Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has assumed jurisdiction in the case filed by former Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo challenging the legality of her removal from office.

This was after the court, sitting in Abuja, Nigeria dismissed the preliminary objections filed by the Republic of Ghana through the Attorney General, challenging its jurisdiction to hear and determine the case.

The court in its decision on the preliminary objection held that the case filed by the former Chief Justice had raised prima facie hence the court has jurisdiction to determine the matter.

Meanwhile, the court has dismissed an application by the former Chief Justice asking for provisional measures, including reinstating her as Chief Justice pending the determination of the case.

The court held that she did not exhibit the urgency required to grant such a request, given the fact that the suspension had taken place over three months before she approached the court for legal redress.

The court has given Ghana 30 days within which to file its defence to the substantive case.

Justice Torkornoo filed a suit before the regional court alleging breaches of her rights to dignity, fair hearing and right to work when President Joh Dramani Mahama suspended her on April 22, 2025 following the setting up of a committee to probe three petitions calling for her removal from office.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak