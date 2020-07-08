What's New

Education Minister Discharged

July 8, 2020

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been discharged from the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

This is according to a statement issued by his press secretary, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng.

“He is currently at home resting and would like to thank all who wished him well during his time in hospital,” the statement added.

The statement said he was discharged “with a positive rapid antibody test result and will be further monitored.

He was on treatment at the facility after he was tested for coronavirus.

By Melvin Tarlue

