Education Minister Discharged

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been discharged from the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

This is according to a statement issued by his press secretary, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng.

“He is currently at home resting and would like to thank all who wished him well during his time in hospital,” the statement added.

The statement said he was discharged “with a positive rapid antibody test result and will be further monitored.

He was on treatment at the facility after he was tested for coronavirus.

By Melvin Tarlue