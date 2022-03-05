EJF Commends Gov’t For Fighting Illegal Fishing

Deputy Minister of Fisheries, Moses Anim

The Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) has commended the government for its commitment to deal with perpetrators of illegal fishing activity popularly called ‘siako’.

Deputy Minister of Fisheries, Moses Anim, at the recent stakeholder meeting to validate the Fisheries Management Plan (2022-2026) in Accra was clear that perpetrators of illegal fishing activities in Ghana will be dealt with according to the law to safeguard Ghana’s fisheries.

He said the government is poised to turn words into action and bring an immediate and permanent end to all ‘saiko’ fishing, with full enforcement, prosecutions and deterrent penalties.

‘Saiko’ a severely destructive form of illegal fishing activity, threatens food security and endangers Ghana’s economy.

While a strong crackdown last year has stopped the landings of saiko canoes, there is now evidence that they are being landed directly by trawlers at Tema port and brought to communities by road, undercutting small-scale fishers.

The President of the National Fish Processors and Traders Association, Regina Solomon, decried the landing of anchovies by trawlers at Tema, and stressed the negative impact this is having on the trade of fish processors.

Steve Trent, CEO and founder of EJF, said, “I applaud the deputy minister’s statement whole heartedly, but Ghana still needs an immediate and effective enforcement of its fisheries laws.”

He said the perpetrators must be sanctioned to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Rigorous inspections at the two industrial ports Tema and Takoradi are also vital to prevent any new form of ‘saiko’ and ensure that trawlers stop illegally catching the ‘people’s fish’ once and for all.

“His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo must personally ensure that words become action. Until that happens these abuses that are destroying Ghana’s fisheries, ruining lives and livelihoods, and breaking national laws, will simply continue. Now is the time for action,” he added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri