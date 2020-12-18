Election Data Is Safe – EC Assures

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has stated that the December 7, 2020 elections data is safe.

According to the Commission, the data will be preserved.

The Commission made this known in a statement dated December 18, 2020.

The statement was in response to allegations by the NDC purporting that the Commission’s directive to deactivate the Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) constitutes an illegality as deactivation would destroy evidence related to verified voters for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, the Commission said.

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue